Overview

Dr. Walter Besser, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Flushing, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 55 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Madrid U and is affiliated with Long Island Jewish Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian Queens.



Dr. Besser works at NewYork-Presbyterian Medical Group Queens - Infectious Disease in Flushing, NY with other offices in Forest Hills, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Separated Femoral Epiphysis Treatment along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.