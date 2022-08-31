Overview

Dr. Walter Bernacki, MD is a Breast Reconstruction Surgery Specialist in Gahanna, OH. They specialize in Breast Reconstruction Surgery, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Oh State Univ Coll Of Med and Pub Hlth and is affiliated with Mount Carmel East and Riverside Methodist Hospital.



Dr. Bernacki works at Ohio Plastic Surgery Specialists in Gahanna, OH with other offices in Westerville, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Gynecomastia and Skin and Tissue Reduction along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.