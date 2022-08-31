See All Plastic Surgeons in Gahanna, OH
Dr. Walter Bernacki, MD

Breast Reconstruction Surgery
3.5 (35)
Accepting new patients
28 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Walter Bernacki, MD is a Breast Reconstruction Surgery Specialist in Gahanna, OH. They specialize in Breast Reconstruction Surgery, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Oh State Univ Coll Of Med and Pub Hlth and is affiliated with Mount Carmel East and Riverside Methodist Hospital.

Dr. Bernacki works at Ohio Plastic Surgery Specialists in Gahanna, OH with other offices in Westerville, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Gynecomastia and Skin and Tissue Reduction along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Ohio Plastic Surgery Specialists
    1085 E Johnstown Rd, Gahanna, OH 43230 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  2. 2
    Ohio Plastic Surgery Specialists
    300 Polaris Pkwy Ste 2650, Westerville, OH 43082 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (614) 682-5095

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Mount Carmel East
  • Riverside Methodist Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Gynecomastia
Skin and Tissue Reduction
Skin Grafts
Gynecomastia
Skin and Tissue Reduction
Skin Grafts

Treatment frequency



Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Breast Atrophy Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Congenital Anomalies of Breast Chevron Icon
Deformities of Auricle or Pinna Chevron Icon
Dentofacial Anomalies Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Gigantomastia Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Large Breasts Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Third-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Cofinity
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Illinois
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • MultiPlan
    • Mutual of Omaha
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 35 ratings
    Patient Ratings (35)
    5 Star
    (24)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (11)
    Aug 31, 2022
    Dr. B... Is the best in my opinion, he takes care of his patients and explains everything well... I give him 5 stars. I would recommend any one to him!
    Mary Jo Pauley — Aug 31, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Walter Bernacki, MD

    • Breast Reconstruction Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 28 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1871664714
    Education & Certifications

    • Summa Health System
    Residency
    • The Ohio State University Medical Center & Nationwide Children's Hospital
    Internship
    • Mt Carmel Med Ctr
    Medical Education
    • Oh State Univ Coll Of Med and Pub Hlth
    Undergraduate School
    • Miami University
    Board Certifications
    • Plastic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Walter Bernacki, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bernacki is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Bernacki has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bernacki has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Bernacki has seen patients for Gynecomastia and Skin and Tissue Reduction, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bernacki on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    35 patients have reviewed Dr. Bernacki. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bernacki.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bernacki, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bernacki appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

