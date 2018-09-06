See All Ophthalmologists in Dallas, TX
Dr. Walter Beebe, MD

Ophthalmology
4 (13)
Accepting new patients
42 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Walter Beebe, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from INDIANA UNIVERSITY / BLOOMINGTON.

Dr. Beebe works at Cornea Associates Of Texas in Dallas, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Herpetic Keratitis, Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy and Eye Infections along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Dallas Office
    10740 N Central Expy Ste 350, Dallas, TX 75231 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (214) 692-0146

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Herpetic Keratitis
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy
Eye Infections
Treatment frequency



Herpetic Keratitis Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
Cornea Surgery Chevron Icon
Cornea Transplant Chevron Icon
Corneal Erosion Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Excision or Destruction of Lesion of Cornea Chevron Icon
Exotropia Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Pterygium Surgery Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Contusion of the Eyeball Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders of Globe Chevron Icon
Entropion Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
Hyphema Chevron Icon
Malignant Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Mechanical Strabismus Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Ocular Prosthetics Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Strabismus Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Sep 06, 2018
    I have been going to Dr Beebe for about 18 years. Had surgery done on both eyes for cornea disease and cataract surgery. He is an excellent Doctor. All his staff members are very professional, courteous, polite,and friendly.
    Brenda Traylor in Lancaster, TX — Sep 06, 2018
    About Dr. Walter Beebe, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    • English, Spanish
    • 1093742207
    Education & Certifications

    • INDIANA UNIVERSITY / BLOOMINGTON
    • Ophthalmology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Walter Beebe, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Beebe is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Beebe has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Beebe has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Beebe works at Cornea Associates Of Texas in Dallas, TX. View the full address on Dr. Beebe’s profile.

    Dr. Beebe has seen patients for Herpetic Keratitis, Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy and Eye Infections, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Beebe on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Beebe. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Beebe.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Beebe, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Beebe appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

