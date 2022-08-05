Dr. Walter Beaver Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Beaver Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Walter Beaver Jr, MD
Overview
Dr. Walter Beaver Jr, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University Of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center and MUSC Health Lancaster Medical Center.
Locations
-
1
Orthocarolina Research Institute1915 Randolph Rd, Charlotte, NC 28207 Directions (704) 323-2000
-
2
OrthoCarolina Hip Knee Center2001 Vail Ave Ste 200A, Charlotte, NC 28207 Directions (877) 825-6894
Hospital Affiliations
- Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center
- MUSC Health Lancaster Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent Service and care, highly recommend to others!!
About Dr. Walter Beaver Jr, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 39 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Cornell Med Ctr
- Yale University
- University Of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, School Of Medicine
- North Carolina State University
- Orthopedic Surgery
