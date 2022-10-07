Overview

Dr. Walter Bain, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center, Methodist Hospital Stone Oak and Methodist Hospital Texsan.



Dr. Bain works at Ear Institute Of Texas in San Antonio, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Earwax Buildup, TMJ and Vertigo along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.