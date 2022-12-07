Dr. Walter Atiga, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Atiga is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Walter Atiga, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Walter Atiga, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in Reston, VA. They specialize in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Loma Linda University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Reston Hospital Center, Inova Alexandria Hospital, Inova Fairfax Hospital, Inova Loudoun Hospital and Stonesprings Hospital Center.
Dr. Atiga works at
Locations
-
1
MedStar Heart and Vascular Institute1830 Town Center Dr Ste 405, Reston, VA 20190 Directions (703) 977-4960
-
2
MedStar Heart and Vascular Institute3020 Hamaker Ct Ste 502, Fairfax, VA 22031 Directions (703) 977-4959Monday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Reston Hospital Center
- Inova Alexandria Hospital
- Inova Fairfax Hospital
- Inova Loudoun Hospital
- Stonesprings Hospital Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Virginia
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Atiga?
Dr. Atika performed a heart ablation and implanted a pacemaker this year. Both procedures were completed without issues. I have total confidence in Dr. Atika and the practice. I highly recommend him, he listens carefully, is compassionate and his follow-up is great. Dave
About Dr. Walter Atiga, MD
- Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1427050699
Education & Certifications
- National Institutes Of Health, Clinical Cardiology Research 1993-1995
- National Institute of Health
- Loma Linda University School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Atiga has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Atiga accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Atiga has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Atiga works at
Dr. Atiga has seen patients for Pacemaker Insertion or Replacement, Cardioverter-Defibrillator or Pacemaker Insertion, Removal or Repair and Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Atiga on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Atiga. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Atiga.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Atiga, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Atiga appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.