Overview

Dr. Walter Anglemeyer, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Nappanee, IN. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from KIRKSVILLE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Goshen Health Hospital.



Dr. Anglemeyer works at Goshen Physicians Osteopathic Family Clinic | Nappanee in Nappanee, IN. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

