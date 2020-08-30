Overview

Dr. Walt Marquardt, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Grass Valley, CA. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital and Mercy General Hospital.



Dr. Marquardt works at Mercy Medical Group in Grass Valley, CA with other offices in Sacramento, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography), Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy and Stent and Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

