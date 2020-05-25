See All Plastic Surgeons in San Luis Obispo, CA
Dr. Wally Hosn, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
5 (16)
Accepting new patients
31 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Wally Hosn, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in San Luis Obispo, CA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Vanderbilt University School of Medicine and is affiliated with French Hospital Medical Center and Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Hosn works at Aesthetic Plastic Surgery Center in San Luis Obispo, CA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Aesthetic Plastic Surgery Center
    1250 Peach St Ste D, San Luis Obispo, CA 93401 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (805) 541-0330

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • French Hospital Medical Center
  • Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

Adjacent Tissue Transfer
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Excision of Skin Lesion
Adjacent Tissue Transfer
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Excision of Skin Lesion

Treatment frequency



Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
4.8
Average provider rating
Based on 16 ratings
Patient Ratings (16)
5 Star
(15)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
About Dr. Wally Hosn, MD

Specialties
  • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
Years of Experience
  • 31 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1275517856
Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  • Cleveland Clinic
Internship
  • Cleveland Clinic Foundation
Medical Education
  • Vanderbilt University School of Medicine
Undergraduate School
  • Perelman School of Medicine University of Pennsylvania
Board Certifications
  • Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Wally Hosn, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hosn is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Hosn has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Hosn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Hosn works at Aesthetic Plastic Surgery Center in San Luis Obispo, CA. View the full address on Dr. Hosn’s profile.

16 patients have reviewed Dr. Hosn. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hosn.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hosn, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hosn appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

