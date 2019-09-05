Overview

Dr. Wallace Weatherly, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Cleveland, MS. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University of Mississippi and is affiliated with Mitchell County Hospital and Rolling Plains Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Weatherly works at Bolivar Medical Center in Cleveland, MS with other offices in Jackson, MS. They frequently treat conditions like Gout, Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) and Joint Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.