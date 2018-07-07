Dr. Wallace Vaughan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vaughan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Wallace Vaughan, MD
Overview
Dr. Wallace Vaughan, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Montgomery, AL. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIV OF AR COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center East, Baptist Medical Center South and Prattville Baptist Hospital.
Dr. Vaughan works at
Locations
-
1
Central Alabama ENT Associates6980 Winton Blount Blvd, Montgomery, AL 36117 Directions (334) 277-0484
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Medical Center East
- Baptist Medical Center South
- Prattville Baptist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- MultiPlan
- NGS CoreSource
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Vaughan?
Dr.Vaughan, Is a Great ENT SPECIALIST!He has really helped me,with my Vertigo! I was diagnosed with Menieres Disease and my also let me know, by many hearing test by testing,I have lost hearing in my right ear,I am still doing well,and he let me know,if I need to come at any time due to my Vertigo ,don't hesitate! And his staff are all fantastic proffessional,no long waiting time to be seen!!!!!!
About Dr. Wallace Vaughan, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 41 years of experience
- English, American Sign Language
- 1104906510
Education & Certifications
- University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences College of Medicine
- University of Arkansas For Medical Sciences
- UNIV OF AR COLL OF MED
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Vaughan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Vaughan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Vaughan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Vaughan works at
Dr. Vaughan has seen patients for Vertigo, Earwax Buildup and Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Vaughan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Vaughan speaks American Sign Language.
35 patients have reviewed Dr. Vaughan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vaughan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vaughan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vaughan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.