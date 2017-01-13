Dr. Wallace Townsend-Parchman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Townsend-Parchman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Wallace Townsend-Parchman, MD
Overview
Dr. Wallace Townsend-Parchman, MD is an Adult Psychiatry Specialist in Denton, TX. They specialize in Adult Psychiatry, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from University Of Texas Medical Branch At Galveston.
Dr. Townsend-Parchman works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Wallace R. Townsend-Parchman, M.D.1306 N Locust St, Denton, TX 76201 Directions (940) 243-9367
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Townsend-Parchman?
I have been seeing Dr. Since I was 30 years old, now 56, Off and on over those years, but always went back to him. Started to see him on a regular basis in 2004 and still to this day. He listens, he cares and he spends as much time with me as he thinks he needs to. A lot of times 2 hrs+. I wouldn't see anybody else. Staff is very caring and efficient. I highly recommend this dr. I always leave feeling much better. I'm thankful to have such a wonderful psychiatrist.
About Dr. Wallace Townsend-Parchman, MD
- Adult Psychiatry
- 45 years of experience
- English
- 1336117274
Education & Certifications
- Wilford Hall Usaf Med Center
- Washington University School Med
- University Of Texas Medical Branch At Galveston
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Townsend-Parchman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Townsend-Parchman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Townsend-Parchman works at
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Townsend-Parchman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Townsend-Parchman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Townsend-Parchman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Townsend-Parchman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.