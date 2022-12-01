Overview

Dr. Wallace Sarver, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Allen, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from A.T Still University, Kirksville College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Centennial and Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Allen.



Dr. Sarver works at Texas Health Family Care in Allen, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.