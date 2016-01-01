Overview

Dr. Wallace McLeod III, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Ssm Health Saint Anthony Hospital Oklahoma City.



Dr. McLeod III works at Wallace B. Mcleod III M.d in Oklahoma City, OK. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.