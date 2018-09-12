Dr. Wallace Larson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Larson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Wallace Larson, MD
Overview
Dr. Wallace Larson, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Colorado Springs, CO. They graduated from University of Massachusetts Medical School and is affiliated with Penrose Hospital.
Dr. Larson works at
Locations
Centura Orthopedics PC4105 Briargate Pkwy Ste 300, Colorado Springs, CO 80920 Directions (719) 776-7846
Hospital Affiliations
- Penrose Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Healthfirst
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- Principal Financial Group
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
After 16 doctors in 2 hospitals insisted on amputating my powdered arm, I finally remembered to tell ER docs they had forgotten the name of the guy who could fix it. I now have a miracle arm, am functioning well w/o elbow, and can play tennis, piano and do pushups! If you want to go from amputation to a miracle, see Dr Larson. Went to Mayo Clinic Rochester for 2d opinion on a bone transplant 2 yrs later and all they wanted to know is "who did the 1st surgery! That is Amazing!"
About Dr. Wallace Larson, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- English
- 1285614842
Education & Certifications
- Mayo Med School
- University Of Massachusetts School Of Med
- Southern Illinois University School Of Med
- University of Massachusetts Medical School
Dr. Larson has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Larson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Larson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Larson. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6.
