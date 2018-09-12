Overview

Dr. Wallace Larson, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Colorado Springs, CO. They graduated from University of Massachusetts Medical School and is affiliated with Penrose Hospital.



Dr. Larson works at Centura Orthopedics Briargate in Colorado Springs, CO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.