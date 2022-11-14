Dr. Wallace Huff Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Huff Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Wallace Huff Jr, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Wallace Huff Jr, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Lexington, KY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from Eastern Virginia Medical School Of The Medical College Of Hampton Roads and is affiliated with Baptist Health Lexington, Baptist Health Richmond and Saint Joseph East.
Bluegrass Orthopaedics3480 Yorkshire Medical Park, Lexington, KY 40509 Directions (859) 263-5140Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Bluegrass Orthopaedics - Georgetown101 WINDSOR PATH, Georgetown, KY 40324 Directions (502) 868-6106Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Bluegrass Orthopaedics Sports Medicine and Physical Enhancement Center3401 Yorkshire Medical Park, Lexington, KY 40509 Directions (859) 263-5140Monday7:00am - 7:00pmTuesday7:00am - 7:00pmWednesday7:00am - 7:00pmThursday7:00am - 7:00pmFriday7:00am - 7:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Health Lexington
- Baptist Health Richmond
- Saint Joseph East
Dr Huff has done 2 total hip replacements for me and my recent was a total knee replacement. I’m very pleased with all three operations he’s very professional and I Admire the fact that he will pray with you before surgery.
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 31 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1184619314
- Orthopedic Research Fellowship
- University of Virginia
- Roanoke Memorial Hospital
- Eastern Virginia Medical School Of The Medical College Of Hampton Roads
- Hampden-Sydney College
- Orthopaedic Sports Medicine, Orthopedic Surgery and Sports Medicine
