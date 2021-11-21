Overview

Dr. Wallace Hodges, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 52 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University of Michigan Medical School and is affiliated with Overlake Medical Center & Clinics, Swedish Cherry Hill Campus and Swedish First Hill Campus.



Dr. Hodges works at Better Internal Medicine in Seattle, WA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.