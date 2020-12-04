See All Ophthalmologists in Palm Desert, CA
Dr. Wallace Goldban, MD

Ophthalmology
3.5 (31)
Accepting new patients
31 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Wallace Goldban, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Palm Desert, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University and is affiliated with Desert Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Goldban works at NVISION Eye Centers- Palm Desert in Palm Desert, CA with other offices in Palm Springs, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Tear Duct Disorders, Dry Eyes and Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Desert Neuroscience Institute
    72650 Fred Waring Dr Ste 106, Palm Desert, CA 92260 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (760) 320-8497
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    1:30pm - 5:00pm
    Friday
    1:30am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Desert Ophthalmology Medical Corportation
    1180 N Indian Canyon Dr Ste W100, Palm Springs, CA 92262 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (760) 320-8497
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Desert Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Tear Duct Disorders
Dry Eyes
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Treatment frequency



Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Entropion Chevron Icon
Esotropia Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Hyphema Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Acute Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Anisocoria Chevron Icon
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Blind Hypotensive Eye Chevron Icon
Blocked Tear Duct Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Chronic Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Contusion of the Eyeball Chevron Icon
Corneal Erosion Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders of Globe Chevron Icon
Diabetic Cataracts Chevron Icon
Dry Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Duane Retraction Syndrome Chevron Icon
Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Exophoria Chevron Icon
Exotropia Chevron Icon
Eyelid Spasm Chevron Icon
Foreign Body in Eye Chevron Icon
Herpetic Keratitis Chevron Icon
Heterophoria Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
LASIK Chevron Icon
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Malignant Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Orbital Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Paralytic Strabismus Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Purulent Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Relaxing Incisions, Corneal Chevron Icon
Retained Intraocular Foreign Body, Non-Magnetic Chevron Icon
Retina Diseases Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Retinal Ischemia Chevron Icon
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) Chevron Icon
Retinopathy of Prematurity (ROP) Chevron Icon
Temporal Arteritis Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • American Republic
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • MultiPlan
    • POMCO Group
    • Principal Life
    • Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 31 ratings
    Patient Ratings (31)
    5 Star
    (19)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Dec 04, 2020
    Dr. Goldban has healed my eyes! My whole life I have had problems with near-sightedness and had macular degeneration so my eye sight has always been terrible. Had to have a very high contact lens prescription. I had cataract surgery from Dr. Goldban and for the first time ever in my life I had 20 20 vision! Since then, I have learned its typical to develop cloudy spots and my eye sight started to get poor again. I went to Dr. Goldban and had a follow up laser surgery. I was able to make appointments in a very timely manner with his office. I am not the easiest patient about my eyes especially bright lights but Dr. Goldban is so easy to work with. He is patient and kind. My eyes seem even better than after I had cataract surgery. Colors look brighter and I don't need glasses (except for reading). But I'm confident he will help make that amazing too once I go for the follow up. If you want a great eye doctor this is the one- even if you have to wait. Iamsoexcited to see if I am at 20/20
    Nicole Chess — Dec 04, 2020
    About Dr. Wallace Goldban, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Years of Experience
    • 31 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1780872671
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University Of California San Diego
    Residency
    • Sinai Hospital of Detroit
    Internship
    • Winthrop - University Hospital
    Medical Education
    • Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University
    Medical Education

