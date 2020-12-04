Overview

Dr. Wallace Goldban, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Palm Desert, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University and is affiliated with Desert Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Goldban works at NVISION Eye Centers- Palm Desert in Palm Desert, CA with other offices in Palm Springs, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Tear Duct Disorders, Dry Eyes and Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.