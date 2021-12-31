Overview

Dr. Wallace Duff, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Omaha, NE. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 55 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIV OF NE COLL OF MED and is affiliated with CHI Health Creighton University Medical Center - Bergan Mercy.



Dr. Duff works at MidAmerica Ear, Nose & Throat Clinic, PC in Omaha, NE. They frequently treat conditions like Sinusitis, Acute Sinusitis and All Headaches (incl. Migraine) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.