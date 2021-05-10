Dr. Wallace Chan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Wallace Chan, MD
Dr. Wallace Chan, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Greenvale, NY. They specialize in Hematology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from Institute Of Med I Yangon Myanmar and is affiliated with St. Francis Hospital & Heart Center.
Oncology Association2200 Northern Blvd Ste 111, Greenvale, NY 11548 Directions (516) 325-7500
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Francis Hospital & Heart Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr. Chan is the most caring and compassionate doctor I’ve ever had. He really listens to you.
- Hematology
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1164624334
- Long Island Jewish Medical Center
- Forest Hills Hospital, North Shore-LIJ Health System
- Forest Hills Hospital, North Shore-LIJ Health System
- Institute Of Med I Yangon Myanmar
- Hematology and Medical Oncology
Dr. Chan has seen patients for Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT), Anemia and Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
