Dr. Walied Touni, MSD

Orthodontics & Dentofacial Orthopedics
4.5 (97)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Dr. Walied Touni, MSD is an Orthodontics & Dentofacial Orthopedics Practitioner in Sunnyvale, CA. They graduated from Cairo University.

Dr. Touni works at Touni Orthodontics in Sunnyvale, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Touni Orthodontics
    333 W Maude Ave Ste 210, Sunnyvale, CA 94085 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (408) 207-4521

    • Aetna
    • Ameritas
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • Cigna
    • CompBenefits Corp.
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Delta Dental
    • Dental Network of America
    • DenteMax
    • Dominion Insurance
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Dental Health
    • Guardian
    • Humana
    • Liberty Dental
    • MetLife
    • Principal Financial Group
    • Total Dental Administrators PPO
    • United Concordia
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Oct 11, 2016
    Dr. Touni is a excellent person, and a great professional as welll. He saw my daughter when she was 12 years old with a very difficult problem in her palate and he worked very hard and super professional to help my daughter to get her teeth fixed in just one year and a half. Now my daughter is very happy since her problem has been resolved and always will be very thankful with Dr. Touni since he did a wonderful job in her mouth. Juana Marquez
    Juana in San Francisco, CA — Oct 11, 2016
    • Orthodontics & Dentofacial Orthopedics
    • English
    • 1508984022
    • Cairo University
    Dr. Walied Touni, MSD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Touni is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Touni has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Touni has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Touni works at Touni Orthodontics in Sunnyvale, CA. View the full address on Dr. Touni’s profile.

    97 patients have reviewed Dr. Touni. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Touni.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Touni, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Touni appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

