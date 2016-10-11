Dr. Walied Touni, MSD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Touni is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Walied Touni, MSD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Walied Touni, MSD is an Orthodontics & Dentofacial Orthopedics Practitioner in Sunnyvale, CA. They graduated from Cairo University.
Dr. Touni works at
Locations
-
1
Touni Orthodontics333 W Maude Ave Ste 210, Sunnyvale, CA 94085 Directions (408) 207-4521
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- CompBenefits Corp.
- Coventry Health Care
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Dominion Insurance
- EmblemHealth
- First Dental Health
- Guardian
- Humana
- Liberty Dental
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Touni?
Dr. Touni is a excellent person, and a great professional as welll. He saw my daughter when she was 12 years old with a very difficult problem in her palate and he worked very hard and super professional to help my daughter to get her teeth fixed in just one year and a half. Now my daughter is very happy since her problem has been resolved and always will be very thankful with Dr. Touni since he did a wonderful job in her mouth. Juana Marquez
About Dr. Walied Touni, MSD
- Orthodontics & Dentofacial Orthopedics
- English
- 1508984022
Education & Certifications
- Cairo University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Touni has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Touni accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Touni has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Touni works at
97 patients have reviewed Dr. Touni. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Touni.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Touni, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Touni appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.