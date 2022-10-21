Overview

Dr. Walid Osta, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Dearborn, MI. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from American University of Beirut and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital - Dearborn, Beaumont Hospital, Wayne and Harper University Hospital.



Dr. Osta works at AMERICAN PAIN & SPINE CENTER, PC in Dearborn, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Back Pain, Chronic Pain and Chronic Neck Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.