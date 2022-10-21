Dr. Walid Osta, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Osta is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Walid Osta, MD
Overview
Dr. Walid Osta, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Dearborn, MI. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from American University of Beirut and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital - Dearborn, Beaumont Hospital, Wayne and Harper University Hospital.
Locations
American Pain & Spine Center, PC3845 Monroe St, Dearborn, MI 48124 Directions (313) 586-4030
Hospital Affiliations
- Beaumont Hospital - Dearborn
- Beaumont Hospital, Wayne
- Harper University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- HAP Insurance
- Molina Healthcare
- Priority Health
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Osta is a compassionate and caring doctor. Always takes the time to listen to what I have to say. I never wait long to see him and scheduling an appointment is easy. I will probably need a pain clinic for the rest of my life, fortunately I have Dr. Osta.
About Dr. Walid Osta, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 20 years of experience
- English, Arabic and French
Education & Certifications
- University of Pittsburgh Medical Center
- WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
- American University of Beirut
- Pain Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Osta has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Osta accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Osta has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Osta works at
Dr. Osta has seen patients for Back Pain, Chronic Pain and Chronic Neck Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Osta on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Osta speaks Arabic and French.
62 patients have reviewed Dr. Osta. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Osta.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Osta, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Osta appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.