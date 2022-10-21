See All Pain Medicine Doctors in Dearborn, MI
Dr. Walid Osta, MD

Pain Medicine
4 (62)
Accepting new patients
20 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Walid Osta, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Dearborn, MI. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from American University of Beirut and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital - Dearborn, Beaumont Hospital, Wayne and Harper University Hospital.

Dr. Osta works at AMERICAN PAIN & SPINE CENTER, PC in Dearborn, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Back Pain, Chronic Pain and Chronic Neck Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    American Pain & Spine Center, PC
    3845 Monroe St, Dearborn, MI 48124 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (313) 586-4030

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Beaumont Hospital - Dearborn
  • Beaumont Hospital, Wayne
  • Harper University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Back Pain
Chronic Pain
Chronic Neck Pain
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Postoperative Pain Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Ankle Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Finger Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Foot Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Hand Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Midfoot Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Neck Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Shoulder Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Spine Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Toe Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Wrist Chevron Icon
Arthropathy of Spinal Facet Joint Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Back Injuries Chevron Icon
Back Sprain Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Cancer Pain Chevron Icon
Cancer Pain Management Chevron Icon
Car Accident Injuries Chevron Icon
Celiac Plexus Block Chevron Icon
Cervical Disc Degeneration Chevron Icon
Cervical Radiculopathy Chevron Icon
Cervical Sprain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Management Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Postoperative Pain Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Epidural Lysis of Adhesions (LOA) Chevron Icon
Epidural Steroid Injections Chevron Icon
Facet Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Facet Syndrome Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Fibromyomas Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Conditions Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Hip Arthritis Chevron Icon
Joint Disorders Chevron Icon
Knee Arthritis Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Lumbar Disc Degeneration Chevron Icon
Lumbar Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Lumbar Radiculopathy Chevron Icon
Lumbar Sprain Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Monoarthropathy Chevron Icon
Motor Vehicle Accident Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Neck Injuries Chevron Icon
Neck Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury) Chevron Icon
Nerve Blocks Chevron Icon
Neuropathic Arthropathy Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthropathy Chevron Icon
Pain Management Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Pinched Nerve in Back Chevron Icon
Polyarthropathy Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Reiter's Syndrome (Reactive Arthritis) Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Sciatica as Seen in Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Seronegative Arthritis Chevron Icon
Seronegative Spondyloarthropathy Chevron Icon
Spinal Injections Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylarthritis Chevron Icon
Spondylarthropathy Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Transient Arthropathy Chevron Icon
Traumatic Arthropathy Chevron Icon
Traumatic Injuries Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Wear and Tear Arthritis Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • HAP Insurance
    • Molina Healthcare
    • Priority Health
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 62 ratings
    Patient Ratings (62)
    5 Star
    (48)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (13)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Walid Osta, MD

    Specialties
    • Pain Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 20 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic and French
    NPI Number
    • 1184832362
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of Pittsburgh Medical Center
    Internship
    • WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
    Medical Education
    • American University of Beirut
    Board Certifications
    • Pain Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Walid Osta, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Osta is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Osta has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Osta accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Osta has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Osta works at AMERICAN PAIN & SPINE CENTER, PC in Dearborn, MI. View the full address on Dr. Osta’s profile.

    Dr. Osta has seen patients for Back Pain, Chronic Pain and Chronic Neck Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Osta on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    62 patients have reviewed Dr. Osta. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Osta.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Osta, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Osta appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

