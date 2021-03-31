Dr. Walid Mangal, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mangal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Walid Mangal, DO
Dr. Walid Mangal, DO is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Stuart, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Philadelphia Coll Of Osteo Med and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic Martin South Hospital.
Florida Vision Institute1050 SE Monterey Rd, Stuart, FL 34994 Directions (772) 283-2020Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Florida Vision Institute1515 N Flagler Dr Ste 500, West Palm Beach, FL 33401 Directions (561) 659-9700Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Port St Lucie1751 Se Port St Lucie Blvd, Port Saint Lucie, FL 34952 Directions (772) 337-2020Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Jupiter location600 University Blvd Ste 100, Jupiter, FL 33458 Directions (561) 839-2780Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Tradition10050 SW Innovation Way, Port St Lucie, FL 34987 Directions (772) 345-1500
- Cleveland Clinic Martin South Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
I was recommended to Dr. Wangal because of the "floaters" in my eyes that were causing a problem with my vision. From the first appointment, Dr. Wangal, with his professionalism and manner, put me at ease about the procedure, and I went in to have my left eye treated with full confidence in him. It has been life changing and my vision in that eye is amazing. I have just made an appointment to have my right eye done. Can't wait.
- 15 years of experience
- English, Pashto, Persian and Persian
- Bert M. Glaser National Retina Institute
- Hahnemann University Hospital
- Franklin Square Hospital Center
- Philadelphia Coll Of Osteo Med
- GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES
