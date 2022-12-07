Dr. Walid Makdisi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Makdisi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Walid Makdisi, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Walid Makdisi, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Chesapeake, VA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from American University Of Beirut, Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with Chesapeake Regional Medical Center, Sentara Leigh Hospital, Sentara Norfolk General Hospital and Sentara Virginia Beach General Hospital.
Locations
Gastroenterology Associates of Tidewater112 Gainsborough Sq Ste 200, Chesapeake, VA 23320 Directions (757) 547-0798
Gastroenterology Associates of Tidewater5701 Cleveland St Ste 100, Virginia Beach, VA 23462 Directions (757) 547-0798
Gastroenterology Assocs-Tidewtr160 Kingsley Ln, Norfolk, VA 23505 Directions (757) 889-6800
Hospital Affiliations
- Chesapeake Regional Medical Center
- Sentara Leigh Hospital
- Sentara Norfolk General Hospital
- Sentara Virginia Beach General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Makdisi listened and him and his staff truly cares. I felt like I was in good hands.
About Dr. Walid Makdisi, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 37 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University of Connecticut
- WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
- American University Of Beirut, Faculty Of Medicine
- Internal Medicine
