Dr. Walid Kassir, MD
Overview
Dr. Walid Kassir, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Latrobe, PA. They specialize in Nephrology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Nephrology. They graduated from American University Of Beirut and is affiliated with Excela Health Frick Hospital, Excela Health Latrobe Hospital, Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital and Upmc East.
Dr. Kassir works at
Locations
Sung and Ward Inc10 Liberty Ln, Latrobe, PA 15650 Directions (724) 537-9208
Renal and Electrolyte Assoc.562 Shearer St, Greensburg, PA 15601 Directions (724) 832-8061
Hospital Affiliations
- Excela Health Frick Hospital
- Excela Health Latrobe Hospital
- Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital
- Upmc East
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- UPMC
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Kassir is very thorough, and gives you information, and guidance.
About Dr. Walid Kassir, MD
- Nephrology
- 24 years of experience
- English, Arabic
Education & Certifications
- University Health Center of Pittsburgh
- American University Of Beirut
- Nephrology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kassir has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kassir accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kassir has seen patients for Hyperkalemia, Chronic Glomerulonephritis and Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kassir on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Kassir speaks Arabic.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Kassir. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kassir.
