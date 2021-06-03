Dr. Jaziri has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Walid Jaziri, MD
Overview
Dr. Walid Jaziri, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Norwich, CT. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF LIEGE / FACULTY OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Jaziri works at
Locations
Liliana Galan MD LLC108 NEW LONDON TPKE, Norwich, CT 06360 Directions (860) 889-3052
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Jaziri is a kind and friendly physician. I am overly pleased with his help and concern for me when life wasn’t always easy :) I will stay in his care as long as possible!!! Truly a very knowledgeable, caring person and have/will recommend him to anyone in need of help!!! THANK YOU DR JAZIRI
About Dr. Walid Jaziri, MD
- Psychiatry
- 41 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1760538102
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF LIEGE / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jaziri accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jaziri has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jaziri speaks Arabic.
32 patients have reviewed Dr. Jaziri. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jaziri.
