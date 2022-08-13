Overview

Dr. Walid Bader, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Peabody, MA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from NEW ENGLAND COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Beverly Hospital and Lahey Hospital and Medical Center.



Dr. Bader works at Harvard Vangaurd Medical Assoc in Peabody, MA with other offices in Beverly, MA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.