Dr. Baddoura has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Walid Baddoura, MD
Overview
Dr. Walid Baddoura, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Clifton, NJ. They graduated from BALTIMORE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Saint Joseph's University Medical Center.
Locations
Nj Center of Excellence for Womens Health LLC716 Broad St, Clifton, NJ 07013 Directions (973) 777-7733
St Josephs Regional Medical Center11 Getty Ave, Paterson, NJ 07503 Directions (973) 777-7733
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Joseph's University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
An outstanding physician and person, Dr. Baddoura has treated my son and I with exceptional medical care and kindness. Other physicians should follow his example of treating patients like family. Thank you, Dear Dr Baddoura, from the depths of our hearts. Annette and Darren
About Dr. Walid Baddoura, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English, Arabic
- 1043253578
Education & Certifications
- BALTIMORE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Baddoura accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Baddoura has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Baddoura speaks Arabic.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Baddoura. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Baddoura.
