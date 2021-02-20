Dr. Walid Ayoub, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ayoub is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Walid Ayoub, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Walid Ayoub, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in West Hollywood, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from CREIGHTON UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center.
Dr. Ayoub works at
Division of Gastroenterology Usc8900 Beverly Blvd, West Hollywood, CA 90048 Directions (310) 423-6000
- Cedars - Sinai Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Dr Walid Ayoud is a great doctor. I searched to find the best and he did not disappoint. I am a new patient, but thus far I am very pleased. I had my second tele health call due to covid. The second call was a follow up to an MRI. Dr Ayoud listened well to my concerns, was compassionate, understanding and brilliant. He is a top doctor and Associate Director at Cedars gastroenterology/ hepatology specializing in liver. I am very selective when it comes to doctors. While I am a new patient I feel I can trust Dr Ayoud to oversee my care and help me make the best decisions. I was also extremely impressed with his staff Ashley left such an impression on me. She was able to locate past history and her knowledge of everything far exceeded my expectations. I am not one to go to doctors in fact I try hard to avoid it, but Dr Ayoud has given me more faith shall I say and I think he will be a trusted ally in advocating for my best interests. Eileen
- Gastroenterology
- 23 years of experience
- English, Arabic and French
- 1073524211
- Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center
- CREIGHTON UNIV SCH OF MED
- UCLA
Dr. Ayoub has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ayoub accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ayoub has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ayoub has seen patients for Viral Hepatitis, Hepatitis C and Liver Damage from Alcohol, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ayoub on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Ayoub speaks Arabic and French.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Ayoub. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ayoub.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ayoub, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ayoub appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.