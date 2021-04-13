See All General Surgeons in Thousand Oaks, CA
Dr. Walid Arnaout, MD

General Surgery
5 (11)
Accepting new patients
37 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Walid Arnaout, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Thousand Oaks, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from American University Of Beirut, Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with Adventist Health Simi Valley, Los Robles Regional Medical Center and Northridge Hospital Medical Center.

Dr. Arnaout works at Oaks Surgical Specialists in Thousand Oaks, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Oaks Surgical Specialists
    77 Rolling Oaks Dr, Thousand Oaks, CA 91361 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (805) 379-9696

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Adventist Health Simi Valley
  • Los Robles Regional Medical Center
  • Northridge Hospital Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Ileus
Gallstones
Hiatal Hernia
Ileus Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Megacolon Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Pyloric Stenosis Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Apr 13, 2021
    We are so grateful for Dr. Arnaout. Our mother had a whipple surgery 12 years ago and still has no side-effects. He was willing to take her case when she was 80 years old, and she has accomplished so much in the last 12 years (and is still going strong). Whenever mom tells a doctor she had a whipple surgery, they are amazed at how well she's doing. Our family thanks Dr. Arnaout for giving mom these extra 12+ incredible years.
    — Apr 13, 2021
    About Dr. Walid Arnaout, MD

    • General Surgery
    • English, Arabic
    Education & Certifications

    • Cedars-Sinai Medical Center. Department Of Surgery, Liver Transplant Fellowship
    • Vanderbilt Univ Med Ctr, General Surgery
    • American University Of Beirut Medical Center, Surgical Intern, Beirut, Lebanon, July 1985-December 1986
    • American University Of Beirut, Faculty Of Medicine
    • American University Of Beirut, Bachelor Of Science, Beirut, Lebanon
