Dr. Walid Arnaout, MD
Overview
Dr. Walid Arnaout, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Thousand Oaks, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from American University Of Beirut, Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with Adventist Health Simi Valley, Los Robles Regional Medical Center and Northridge Hospital Medical Center.
Dr. Arnaout works at
Locations
-
1
Oaks Surgical Specialists77 Rolling Oaks Dr, Thousand Oaks, CA 91361 Directions (805) 379-9696
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventist Health Simi Valley
- Los Robles Regional Medical Center
- Northridge Hospital Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
We are so grateful for Dr. Arnaout. Our mother had a whipple surgery 12 years ago and still has no side-effects. He was willing to take her case when she was 80 years old, and she has accomplished so much in the last 12 years (and is still going strong). Whenever mom tells a doctor she had a whipple surgery, they are amazed at how well she's doing. Our family thanks Dr. Arnaout for giving mom these extra 12+ incredible years.
About Dr. Walid Arnaout, MD
- General Surgery
- 37 years of experience
- English, Arabic
Education & Certifications
- Cedars-Sinai Medical Center. Department Of Surgery, Liver Transplant Fellowship
- Vanderbilt Univ Med Ctr, General Surgery
- American University Of Beirut Medical Center, Surgical Intern, Beirut, Lebanon, July 1985-December 1986
- American University Of Beirut, Faculty Of Medicine
- American University Of Beirut, Bachelor Of Science, Beirut, Lebanon
Frequently Asked Questions
