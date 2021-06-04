Overview

Dr. Walid Abou-Jaoude, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Lexington, KY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from LOUISVILLE MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Baptist Health Lexington.



Dr. Abou-Jaoude works at Vein Central in Lexington, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic, Gallbladder Removal and Gallstones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.