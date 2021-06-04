Dr. Walid Abou-Jaoude, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Abou-Jaoude is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Walid Abou-Jaoude, MD
Overview
Dr. Walid Abou-Jaoude, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Lexington, KY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from LOUISVILLE MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Baptist Health Lexington.
Dr. Abou-Jaoude works at
Locations
-
1
Lexington Surgeons1760 Nicholasville Rd Ste 202, Lexington, KY 40503 Directions (859) 277-5711
- 2 1700 Nicholasville Rd, Lexington, KY 40503 Directions (859) 277-5711
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Health Lexington
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Abou-Jaoude?
Absolutely! Dr. A.J. is caring, professional, highly skilled, and always made me feel comfortable. He is 6 stars in my book!
About Dr. Walid Abou-Jaoude, MD
- General Surgery
- 31 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1699772707
Education & Certifications
- LOUISVILLE MEDICAL COLLEGE
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Abou-Jaoude has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Abou-Jaoude accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Abou-Jaoude has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Abou-Jaoude works at
Dr. Abou-Jaoude has seen patients for Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic, Gallbladder Removal and Gallstones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Abou-Jaoude on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Abou-Jaoude speaks Arabic.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Abou-Jaoude. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Abou-Jaoude.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Abou-Jaoude, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Abou-Jaoude appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.