Dr. Wali Mohammad, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mohammad is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Wali Mohammad, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Wali Mohammad, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Bronx, NY. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from Nishtar Medical College, West Pakistan and is affiliated with Montefiore Medical Center and Saint John's Riverside Hospital.
Dr. Mohammad works at
Locations
-
1
Wali Mohammad MD2880 Baisley Ave, Bronx, NY 10461 Directions (718) 918-9158
-
2
Maria O Kalafatic MD1575 Westchester Ave, Bronx, NY 10472 Directions (718) 918-9158Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Montefiore Medical Center
- Saint John's Riverside Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Locals (any local)
- National Elevator
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Mohammad?
I find the Dr a good listener. Not rushed out. The staff also excellent. When needed paperwork they were kind and did it very quickly. Office very clean and in a home. No bldg to travel in. Also a psychologist upstairs if u need. All in one business!!!! With kind people!!!!
About Dr. Wali Mohammad, MD
- Psychiatry
- 51 years of experience
- English, Spanish and Urdu
- 1437159548
Education & Certifications
- Catholic Med Center
- Nishtar Medical College, West Pakistan
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mohammad has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mohammad accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mohammad has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mohammad works at
Dr. Mohammad has seen patients for Phobia, Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) and Major Depressive Disorder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mohammad on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Mohammad speaks Spanish and Urdu.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Mohammad. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mohammad.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mohammad, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mohammad appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.