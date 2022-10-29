Overview

Dr. Wali Danesh, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Folsom, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from EASTERN VIRGINIA MEDICAL SCHOOL / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF HAMPTON ROADS.



Dr. Danesh works at Wali Ahmad Danesh MD in Folsom, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.