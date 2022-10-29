See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Folsom, CA
Dr. Wali Danesh, MD

Internal Medicine
3.5 (20)
Accepting new patients
28 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Wali Danesh, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Folsom, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from EASTERN VIRGINIA MEDICAL SCHOOL / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF HAMPTON ROADS.

Dr. Danesh works at Wali Ahmad Danesh MD in Folsom, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Danesh Medical Office PC
    1611 Creekside Dr Ste 104, Folsom, CA 95630 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (916) 773-9222

    Oct 29, 2022
    Amazing doctor and healer. I've seen Dr Danesh many times over the years. He takes his time to listen to your medical concerns and his diagnosis and treatment plan are always accurate and effective. He genuinely cares about his patients medical needs and never rushes you out the door. He is the best doctor to see for back pain for sure!
    Richard P Faust — Oct 29, 2022
    • Internal Medicine
    • English, Arabic
    • EASTERN VIRGINIA MEDICAL SCHOOL / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF HAMPTON ROADS
