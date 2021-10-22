Overview

Dr. Waleed Shindy, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Pasadena, CA. They completed their fellowship with UCLA/Olive View



Dr. Shindy works at inSite Digestive Health Care in Pasadena, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Dysphagia, Gas-Bloat Syndrome and Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.