Overview

Dr. Waleed Nemer, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Coventry Township, OH. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Alexandria, Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with Akron City Hospital and Akron General Medical Center.



Dr. Nemer works at WALEED F. NEMER, M.D in Coventry Township, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.