Dr. Najeeb has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Waleed Najeeb, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Waleed Najeeb, MD is a Pulmonologist in Milwaukee, WI. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from C.U. SHAH MEDICAL COLLEGE.
Dr. Najeeb works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Medpoint Family Care Center2501 W Silver Spring Dr, Milwaukee, WI 53209 Directions (414) 461-9250
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Najeeb?
About Dr. Waleed Najeeb, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- 40 years of experience
- English, Albanian and Arabic
- 1407879877
Education & Certifications
- C.U. SHAH MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Najeeb accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Najeeb has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Najeeb works at
Dr. Najeeb has seen patients for Emphysema, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Najeeb on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Najeeb speaks Albanian and Arabic.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Najeeb. The overall rating for this provider is 2.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Najeeb.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Najeeb, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Najeeb appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.