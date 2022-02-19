Dr. Waleed Mushref, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mushref is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Waleed Mushref, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Waleed Mushref, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Leesburg, VA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Damascus Univ and is affiliated with Inova Fairfax Hospital, Inova Loudoun Hospital and Inova Mount Vernon Hospital.
Dr. Mushref works at
Locations
-
1
Loudoun Behavioral health19 Fort Evans Rd Ne, Leesburg, VA 20176 Directions (703) 737-2110
Hospital Affiliations
- Inova Fairfax Hospital
- Inova Loudoun Hospital
- Inova Mount Vernon Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Mushref?
Dr. Mushref has been a staple in my life for some time now, and has provided fantastic guidance and assistance to me. As a result, I've seen success in both my personal and professional life. Dr. Mushref is straightforward and a kind human. Highly recommend.
About Dr. Waleed Mushref, MD
- Psychiatry
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1376501908
Education & Certifications
- Hershey Medical Center
- howard university hospital
- Howard University
- Damascus Univ
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mushref has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mushref accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mushref has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mushref works at
33 patients have reviewed Dr. Mushref. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mushref.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mushref, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mushref appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.