Dr. Waleed Mourad, MD

Radiation Oncology
5.0 (20)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Waleed Mourad, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in Corbin, KY. They completed their fellowship with Beth Israel Medical Center|Montefiore Medical Center|St Lukes Roosevelt Hospital|University Of Mississippi Medical Center|University of South Florida

Dr. Mourad works at Baptist Health Medical Group Radiation Oncology in Corbin, KY with other offices in Augusta, GA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Baptist Health Medical Group Radiation Oncology
    1 Trillium Way, Corbin, KY 40701 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (606) 526-4770
    Medical College of Georgia
    1120 15th St # BBR-5513, Augusta, GA 30912 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (706) 721-2426

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Augusta University Medical Center
  • Baptist Health Corbin
  • Erlinger Baroness Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Brachytherapy Chevron Icon
Brain Tumor Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Tumor Chevron Icon
Image-Guided Radiation Therapy (IGRT) Chevron Icon
Intensity-Modulated Radiation Therapy (IMRT) Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Stereotactic Radiosurgery Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 20 ratings
Patient Ratings (20)
5 Star
(20)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Apr 02, 2021
Great Doctor. Very Knowledgeable, excellent communication and compassionate.
About Dr. Waleed Mourad, MD

Specialties
  • Radiation Oncology
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1710120548
Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  • Beth Israel Medical Center|Montefiore Medical Center|St Lukes Roosevelt Hospital|University Of Mississippi Medical Center|University of South Florida
Board Certifications
  • Radiation Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Waleed Mourad, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mourad is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Mourad has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Mourad has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

20 patients have reviewed Dr. Mourad. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mourad.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mourad, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mourad appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

