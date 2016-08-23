See All Hematologists in Franklin, TN
Dr. Waleed Khalaf, MD

Hematology
5 (5)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Waleed Khalaf, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Franklin, TN. 

Dr. Khalaf works at Vanderbilt-Ingram Cancer Center in Franklin, TN with other offices in Nashville, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT), Anemia and Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Vanderbilt Ingram-Cancer Center Cool Springs
    324 Cool Springs Blvd, Franklin, TN 37067 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (615) 936-8422
  2. 2
    Vanderbilt Medical Group
    3601 Hillsboro Pike, Nashville, TN 37215 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (615) 322-7878

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Marshall County Hospital
  • Tristar Northcrest Medical Center
  • Vanderbilt University Medical Center
  • Vanderbilt Wilson County Hospital
  • Williamson Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) Chevron Icon
Hypercoagulable State Chevron Icon
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease) Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening Chevron Icon
Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Erythropoietin Test Chevron Icon
Hemophilia Chevron Icon
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) Chevron Icon
Leukocytosis Chevron Icon
Myelodysplastic Syndromes Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Pancytopenia Chevron Icon
Polycythemia Rubra Vera Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Thrombocytosis Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Acute Lymphoid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Myeloid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS) Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Biopsy Chevron Icon
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) Chevron Icon
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Hemophilia A Chevron Icon
Lymphocytosis Chevron Icon
Lymphoma, Large Cell, Anaplastic Chevron Icon
Maternal Anemia Chevron Icon
Thalassemia Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
von Willebrand Disease Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Waleed Khalaf, MD

    Specialties
    • Hematology
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic
    NPI Number
    • 1720282205
    Education & Certifications

    Board Certifications
    • Hematology and Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Waleed Khalaf, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Khalaf is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Khalaf has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Khalaf has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Khalaf has seen patients for Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT), Anemia and Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Khalaf on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Khalaf. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Khalaf.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Khalaf, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Khalaf appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.