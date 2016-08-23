Dr. Waleed Khalaf, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Khalaf is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Waleed Khalaf, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Waleed Khalaf, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Franklin, TN.
Dr. Khalaf works at
Locations
-
1
Vanderbilt Ingram-Cancer Center Cool Springs324 Cool Springs Blvd, Franklin, TN 37067 Directions (615) 936-8422
-
2
Vanderbilt Medical Group3601 Hillsboro Pike, Nashville, TN 37215 Directions (615) 322-7878
Hospital Affiliations
- Marshall County Hospital
- Tristar Northcrest Medical Center
- Vanderbilt University Medical Center
- Vanderbilt Wilson County Hospital
- Williamson Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
for the last year my wife has suffered from chronic anemia the last hematologist gave her an infusion of iron causing her extreme pain - the hematologist sd she was allergic to iron and there was nothing he could . didnt even offer to help set up a monthly transfusion. dr khalaf listened carefully to my wife explained in detail there are different mixtures of iron and it would be no trouble to set her up on monthly infusions. I have no doubt my wife is in the best hands in the area.
About Dr. Waleed Khalaf, MD
- Hematology
- English, Arabic
- 1720282205
Education & Certifications
- Hematology and Internal Medicine
