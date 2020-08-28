See All Plastic Surgeons in Boston, MA
Dr. Waleed Ezzat, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.5 (59)
Accepting new patients
18 years of experience
Dr. Waleed Ezzat, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Boston, MA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery & Facial Surgery. They graduated from Wayne State University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Boston Medical Center.

Dr. Ezzat works at Boston Center for Facial Plastics in Boston, MA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    Boston Center for Facial Plastics
    425 Boylston St Fl 3, Boston, MA 02116

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Boston Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES)
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Facial Fracture
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES)
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Facial Fracture

Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Facial Fracture Chevron Icon
Broken Nose Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Orbital Fracture Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Botox® for Chronic Migraine Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Conductive Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Deafness Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Deafness
Deformities of Auricle or Pinna Chevron Icon
Dentofacial Anomalies Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ear Ache
Enlarged Turbinates Chevron Icon
ENT Cancer Chevron Icon
Face Skin Lesions Chevron Icon
Facial Birth Defect Chevron Icon
Facial Diseases and Disorders Chevron Icon
Facial Irregularities Chevron Icon
Facial Lesions Chevron Icon
Facial Nerve Damage Chevron Icon
Facial Pain Chevron Icon
Facial Palsy Chevron Icon
Facial Trauma Chevron Icon
Gum Cancer Chevron Icon
Hair Transplants Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Conditions Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Tumor Chevron Icon
Head Bone Trauma Chevron Icon
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Jaw Cyst Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Jaw Cyst
Jaw Fracture Chevron Icon
Jaw Irregularities Chevron Icon
Jaw Tumor Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Cancer Chevron Icon
Leukoplakia Chevron Icon
Lip Cancer Chevron Icon
Malignant Bone Cancer of the Skull, Face, and Jaw Chevron Icon
Malignant Neoplasm of Head Chevron Icon
Malignant Otitis Externa Chevron Icon
Maxillary and Malar Fractures Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Nasal Polyp Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Radiesse® Injections Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Cyst Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma of Head, Face, and Neck Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Hypopharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Oropharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tinnitus
Tongue Cancer Chevron Icon
Tonsil Cancer Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Vocal Cord Nodule Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Community Health Choice
    • Elderplan
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Health Net
    • HealthPlus
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • Medicaid
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Neighborhood Health Plan
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • Tufts Health Plan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wellcare of Georgia

    Aug 28, 2020
    Rhinoplasty has been a procedure I wanted done since high school. I always hated my nose and had a bump and wide lower part of my nose. Finally, at the age of 31, I scheduled a consultation with Dr Ezzat. I sent an email and Carla immediately responded. She scheduled an appt for a consultation with Dr. Ezzat. Right when he walked in the room, I felt comfortable. He is a true professional and knew exactly what I wanted. I knew right away that he was the surgeon I would choose. I told him I wanted a natural looking nose that fits my face and he agreed. I also needed my breathing improved so I had a septo rhinoplasty. After the consultation, I met Carla (his assistant) in person and she was so sweet. She walked me through the process, payment Etc. and made me feel comfortable about the procedure. Surgery went smoothly and Dr Ezzat and Carla are always available to answer questions any time I have them. I am in LOVE with my results 9 months later. I highly recommend Dr. Ezzat!
    Cassie S — Aug 28, 2020
    About Dr. Waleed Ezzat, MD

    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    • 18 years of experience
    • English
    • 1821118837
    Education & Certifications

    • American Academy Facial Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery
    • Jefferson University Hospital
    • Wayne State University School Of Medicine
    • Michigan State University
    • Plastic Surgery & Facial Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Waleed Ezzat, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ezzat is offering online scheduling or call the provider's office for more information.

    Dr. Ezzat has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ezzat has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

    Dr. Ezzat works at Boston Center for Facial Plastics in Boston, MA.

    59 patients have reviewed Dr. Ezzat. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ezzat, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ezzat appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

