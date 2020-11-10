Dr. Waleed Bolad, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bolad is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Waleed Bolad, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Waleed Bolad, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Orlando, FL. They completed their fellowship with University of Virginia
Dr. Bolad works at
Locations
Bolad Arthritis & Rheumatology Clinic207 W Gore St Ste 200, Orlando, FL 32806 Directions (407) 409-8118
Bolad Arthritis & Rheumatology Clinic1646 33rd St Ste 101, Orlando, FL 32839 Directions (407) 409-8118
Bolad Arthritis Rheumatology Clinic5750 Major Blvd Ste 150, Orlando, FL 32819 Directions (407) 409-8118
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Orlando
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Bakery & Confectionary Union Plan
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Maryland Physicians Care
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I been with this doctor over 5 years. I love his and his staffs they are so nice and professional never have any attitude. Always willing to help you.
About Dr. Waleed Bolad, MD
- Rheumatology
- English, Arabic and Spanish
- 1194907667
Education & Certifications
- University of Virginia
- Union Memorial Hospital
- Comboni College
- Rheumatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bolad has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bolad accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bolad has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bolad has seen patients for Joint Pain, Fibromyalgia and Arthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bolad on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Bolad speaks Arabic and Spanish.
134 patients have reviewed Dr. Bolad. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bolad.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bolad, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bolad appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.