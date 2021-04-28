Dr. Jedamski has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Waldtraut Jedamski, MD
Overview
Dr. Waldtraut Jedamski, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Temecula, CA. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from LOMA LINDA UNIVERSITY.
Dr. Jedamski works at
Locations
Innovative Pain Treatment Solutions.27412 Enterprise Cir W Ste 102, Temecula, CA 92590 Directions (951) 694-6367Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
- 2 1264 E Latham Ave Ste 100, Hemet, CA 92543 Directions (951) 925-3600
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I have been a patient of Dr. Jedamski’s for two years. She is extremely knowledgeable about her speciality and is a caring and kind physician. She listens to me, makes solid suggestions, and is always prompt with my medications. My husband attends my appointments with me, as we find having two people listen is better than one. Dr. Jadamski has always been receptive to both our questions and is extremely clear with her explanations and intent. I give her credit for excelling in a Pain Management position and still maintaining a sense of humor, sincere empathy for those in need of her skills and her devotion to her patients. I’d give Dr. Jadamski FIVE STARS for her outstanding commitment to her profession and to us, her patients!
About Dr. Waldtraut Jedamski, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 45 years of experience
- English
- 1891726535
Education & Certifications
- LOMA LINDA UNIVERSITY
- Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jedamski accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jedamski has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jedamski has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Spine, Low Back Pain and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jedamski on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Jedamski. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jedamski.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jedamski, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jedamski appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.