Dr. Waldo Floyd, MD
Overview
Dr. Waldo Floyd, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Macon, GA. They graduated from Emory University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Atrium Health Navicent The Medical Center and Piedmont Macon North Hospital.
Locations
Macon3708 Northside Dr, Macon, GA 31210 Directions (478) 745-4206Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Atrium Health Navicent The Medical Center
- Piedmont Macon North Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
He was very thorough and effective! So were his staff!
About Dr. Waldo Floyd, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- English, Spanish
- 1013027267
Education & Certifications
- Roosevelt Hosp/Columbia
- Harvard Combined or Surg Res Program
- Johns Hopkins University / School of Medicine
- Emory University School of Medicine
- Vanderbilt
- Orthopedic Surgery
