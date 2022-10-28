Overview

Dr. Waldo Floyd, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Macon, GA. They graduated from Emory University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Atrium Health Navicent The Medical Center and Piedmont Macon North Hospital.



Dr. Floyd works at OrthoGeorgia - Macon in Macon, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Limb Pain, Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist and Osteoarthritis of Hands along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.