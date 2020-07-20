Dr. Waldo Feng, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Feng is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Waldo Feng, MD
Overview
Dr. Waldo Feng, MD is a Pediatric Urology Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Pediatric Urology, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Urology. They graduated from Mount Sinai School of Medicine|Mount Sinai School Of Medicine Of New York University and is affiliated with Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center, Dignity Health St. Rose Dominican - Siena Campus, Summerlin Hospital Medical Center and University Medical Center.
Locations
La Canada3131 La Canada St Ste 205, Las Vegas, NV 89169 Directions (702) 213-6195Monday8:30am - 4:00pmTuesday8:30am - 4:00pmWednesday8:30am - 4:00pmThursday8:30am - 4:00pmFriday8:30am - 12:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Pediatric Urology of Las Vegas2405 W Horizon Ridge Pkwy Ste 110, Henderson, NV 89052 Directions (702) 213-6210
Children's Urology Associates653 N Town Center Dr Ste 400, Las Vegas, NV 89144 Directions (702) 213-6203
Hospital Affiliations
- Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center
- Dignity Health St. Rose Dominican - Siena Campus
- Summerlin Hospital Medical Center
- University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Feng is truly a doctor's doctor. He was excellent with every aspect of our son's surgery, and we feel fortunate that we found him.
About Dr. Waldo Feng, MD
- Pediatric Urology
- 28 years of experience
- English, Mandarin and Spanish
- 1639169774
Education & Certifications
- University of Washington - School of Medicine|University Of Washington Med Center
- University Of California Los Angeles
- Ucla Med Center|University Of California Los Angeles
- Mount Sinai School of Medicine|Mount Sinai School Of Medicine Of New York University
- Pediatric Urology
