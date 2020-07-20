See All Pediatric Urologists in Las Vegas, NV
Dr. Waldo Feng, MD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Waldo Feng, MD

Pediatric Urology
4 (22)
Accepting new patients
28 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Waldo Feng, MD is a Pediatric Urology Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Pediatric Urology, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Urology. They graduated from Mount Sinai School of Medicine|Mount Sinai School Of Medicine Of New York University and is affiliated with Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center, Dignity Health St. Rose Dominican - Siena Campus, Summerlin Hospital Medical Center and University Medical Center.

Dr. Feng works at Pediatric Urology of Las Vegas in Las Vegas, NV with other offices in Henderson, NV. They frequently treat conditions like Circumcision, Phimosis and Balanoposthitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    La Canada
    3131 La Canada St Ste 205, Las Vegas, NV 89169 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 213-6195
    Monday
    8:30am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 12:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    Pediatric Urology of Las Vegas
    2405 W Horizon Ridge Pkwy Ste 110, Henderson, NV 89052 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 213-6210
  3. 3
    Children's Urology Associates
    653 N Town Center Dr Ste 400, Las Vegas, NV 89144 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 213-6203

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center
  • Dignity Health St. Rose Dominican - Siena Campus
  • Summerlin Hospital Medical Center
  • University Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Circumcision
Phimosis
Balanoposthitis
Circumcision
Phimosis
Balanoposthitis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Circumcision Chevron Icon
Phimosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Phimosis
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Orchiopexy for Undescended Testicle Chevron Icon
Undescended Testicles Chevron Icon
Vesicoureteral Reflux Chevron Icon
Ambiguous Genitalia Chevron Icon
Bladder Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Bladder Surgery Chevron Icon
Chronic Interstitial Cystitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Circumcision, Pediatric Chevron Icon
Complex Penile Surgery Chevron Icon
Congenital Obstruction of Ureteropelvic Junction Chevron Icon
Cystometry Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Hernia and Hydrocele Repair Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Hydrocele (Pediatric) Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis (Pediatric) Chevron Icon
Hypospadias Chevron Icon
Hypospadias Repair Chevron Icon
Incomplete Circumcision Repair Chevron Icon
Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Kidney Surgery Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Surgical Procedure Chevron Icon
Lithotripsy Chevron Icon
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Orchiectomy Chevron Icon
Pediatric Bedwetting Chevron Icon
Pediatric Hernia Chevron Icon
Pediatric Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Pediatric Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Spermatocele Chevron Icon
Surgery, Robotic Assisted Chevron Icon
Surgical Procedures Chevron Icon
Traumatic Acute Kidney Injury Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stricture or Kinking Chevron Icon
Ureteroneocystostomy Chevron Icon
Ureteroneocystostomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Urethral Dilation Chevron Icon
Urethral Stricture Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Urological Surgery Chevron Icon
Urostomy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Urostomy
Varicocele Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Health Plan of Nevada
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 22 ratings
    Patient Ratings (22)
    5 Star
    (17)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Feng?

    Jul 20, 2020
    Dr. Feng is truly a doctor's doctor. He was excellent with every aspect of our son's surgery, and we feel fortunate that we found him.
    — Jul 20, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Waldo Feng, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Waldo Feng, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Feng to family and friends

    Dr. Feng's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Feng

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Waldo Feng, MD.

    About Dr. Waldo Feng, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatric Urology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 28 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Mandarin and Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1639169774
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of Washington - School of Medicine|University Of Washington Med Center
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • University Of California Los Angeles
    Residency
    Internship
    • Ucla Med Center|University Of California Los Angeles
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Mount Sinai School of Medicine|Mount Sinai School Of Medicine Of New York University
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Pediatric Urology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Waldo Feng, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Feng is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Feng has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Feng has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Feng has seen patients for Circumcision, Phimosis and Balanoposthitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Feng on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    22 patients have reviewed Dr. Feng. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Feng.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Feng, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Feng appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Waldo Feng, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.