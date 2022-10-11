Dr. Waldo Bracy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bracy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Waldo Bracy, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Waldo Bracy, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Arlington, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Wash U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Texas Health Arlington Memorial Hospital.
Locations
Arlington Office1001 N Waldrop Dr Ste 509, Arlington, TX 76012 Directions (817) 394-4300
Hospital Affiliations
- Texas Health Arlington Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
All of the people in that organization are friendly and professional. I was never rushed. All of my questions were answered and I was treated with respect. They made a safe place
About Dr. Waldo Bracy, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1003807744
Education & Certifications
- U Tex SW Med Ctr
- Tulane U Affil Hosp
- Wash U, School of Medicine
- Internal Medicine
