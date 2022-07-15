Dr. Waldemar Nowak, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nowak is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Waldemar Nowak, MD
Dr. Waldemar Nowak, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Orland Park, IL.
Dr. Nowak works at
Nowak Neurology54 Orland Square Dr, Orland Park, IL 60462 Directions (708) 665-2118
Edward-Elmhurst Medical Group120 Spalding Dr Ste 308, Naperville, IL 60540 Directions (630) 527-7730
- Edward Hospital - Main Campus
- Aetna
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr. Nowak is kind, personable, brilliant and has excellent bedside manner.
- Neurology
- English
- 1619256534
- Clinical Neurophysiology and Neurology
