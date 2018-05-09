See All Podiatrists in Brooklyn, NY
Dr. Waldemar Majdanski, DPM

Podiatry
5 (16)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Waldemar Majdanski, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They graduated from New York College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Wyckoff Heights Medical Center.

Dr. Majdanski works at WYCKOFF HEIGHTS MEDICAL CENTER in Brooklyn, NY with other offices in Ridgewood, NY and Forest Hills, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Plantar Fasciitis and Foot Fracture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Wyckoff Heights Medical Center
    374 Stockholm St, Brooklyn, NY 11237 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 963-7102
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
  2. 2
    Doru Buza MD
    6083 Myrtle Ave, Ridgewood, NY 11385 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 381-8402
    Monday
    10:00am - 7:00pm
    Tuesday
    10:00am - 3:00pm
    Wednesday
    12:00pm - 7:00pm
    Thursday
    12:00pm - 7:00pm
    Friday
    10:00am - 3:00pm
  3. 3
    Flatlands Footcare
    2075 Flatbush Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11234 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 338-8715
  4. 4
    6939 Yellowstone Blvd, Forest Hills, NY 11375 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 263-3668
  5. 5
    Foot and Ankle Center of Fort Lee, LLC
    9412 Church Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11212 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 495-3668
    Monday
    3:00pm - 6:00pm
    Tuesday
    2:30pm - 7:00pm
    Wednesday
    2:30pm - 7:00pm
    Saturday
    1:00pm - 4:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Wyckoff Heights Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Plantar Fasciitis
Foot Fracture
Achilles Tendinitis
Plantar Fasciitis
Foot Fracture
Achilles Tendinitis

Treatment frequency



Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendon Rupture Chevron Icon
Acute Gout Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Injury Chevron Icon
Ankle Instability Chevron Icon
Ankle Laxity Chevron Icon
Ankle Ligament Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Misalignment Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Ankle Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Foot Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Midfoot Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Toe Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Callus Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Diabetic (Charcot) Foot Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Foot Deformities Chevron Icon
Foot Injuries Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Heel Pain Chevron Icon
Ingrown Toenail Chevron Icon
Juvenile Gout Chevron Icon
Neuromas Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Simple Fracture Care and Casting Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Wear and Tear Arthritis Chevron Icon
Wound Care and Management Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (16)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    May 09, 2018
    I saw Dr. Majdanski in his Queens office. He is friendly, warm and caring professional, with a great sense of humor, and he really cares about his patients. He examined my foot with efficiency and knowledge, took X-Rays, explained all parts of my injury and further treatment. He patiently answered all of my questions in a way I could understand. I will recommend Dr. Majdanski, as he is a great doctor, who listens to his patients and takes care of them with great attention.
    Elena K. in Flushing — May 09, 2018
    About Dr. Waldemar Majdanski, DPM

    Specialties
    Podiatry
    Languages Spoken
    English, Polish
    NPI Number
    1629357561
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    Wyckoff Heights Medical Center
    Medical Education
    New York College of Podiatric Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    Saint Johns University of New York
