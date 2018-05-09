Overview

Dr. Waldemar Majdanski, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They graduated from New York College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Wyckoff Heights Medical Center.



Dr. Majdanski works at WYCKOFF HEIGHTS MEDICAL CENTER in Brooklyn, NY with other offices in Ridgewood, NY and Forest Hills, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Plantar Fasciitis and Foot Fracture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.