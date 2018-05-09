Dr. Waldemar Majdanski, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Majdanski is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Waldemar Majdanski, DPM
Overview
Dr. Waldemar Majdanski, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They graduated from New York College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Wyckoff Heights Medical Center.
Dr. Majdanski works at
Locations
1
Wyckoff Heights Medical Center374 Stockholm St, Brooklyn, NY 11237 Directions (718) 963-7102Monday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
2
Doru Buza MD6083 Myrtle Ave, Ridgewood, NY 11385 Directions (718) 381-8402Monday10:00am - 7:00pmTuesday10:00am - 3:00pmWednesday12:00pm - 7:00pmThursday12:00pm - 7:00pmFriday10:00am - 3:00pm
3
Flatlands Footcare2075 Flatbush Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11234 Directions (718) 338-8715
- 4 6939 Yellowstone Blvd, Forest Hills, NY 11375 Directions (718) 263-3668
5
Foot and Ankle Center of Fort Lee, LLC9412 Church Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11212 Directions (718) 495-3668Monday3:00pm - 6:00pmTuesday2:30pm - 7:00pmWednesday2:30pm - 7:00pmSaturday1:00pm - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Wyckoff Heights Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- 1199SEIU
- AARP
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Elderplan
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Fidelis Care
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Healthfirst
- HealthPlus
- HIP Health Plan of New York
- Humana
- MagnaCare
- Medicare
- MetroPlus Health Plan
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
Ratings & Reviews
I saw Dr. Majdanski in his Queens office. He is friendly, warm and caring professional, with a great sense of humor, and he really cares about his patients. He examined my foot with efficiency and knowledge, took X-Rays, explained all parts of my injury and further treatment. He patiently answered all of my questions in a way I could understand. I will recommend Dr. Majdanski, as he is a great doctor, who listens to his patients and takes care of them with great attention.
About Dr. Waldemar Majdanski, DPM
- Podiatry
- English, Polish
Education & Certifications
- Wyckoff Heights Medical Center
- New York College of Podiatric Medicine
- Saint Johns University of New York
Frequently Asked Questions
