Dr. Walaa Ayoub, MD

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
4 (4)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Walaa Ayoub, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Lexington, KY. 

Dr. Ayoub works at Baptist Health Medical Group Family Medicine in Lexington, KY with other offices in Nicholasville, KY and Richmond, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Osteopenia, Symptomatic Menopause and Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

    Lexington Clinic
    1221 S Broadway, Lexington, KY 40504 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (859) 258-4401
    Obgyn Jessamine Outreach
    110 Village Pkwy, Nicholasville, KY 40356 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (859) 887-2484
    Lexington Clinic-richmond Office
    858 EASTERN BYP, Richmond, KY 40475 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (859) 626-0072

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Osteopenia
Symptomatic Menopause
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Osteopenia
Symptomatic Menopause
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders

Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Abnormal Thyroid Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypoglycemia Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Cramp Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. Walaa Ayoub, MD

    Specialties
    • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1396911624
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Board Certifications
    • Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Walaa Ayoub, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ayoub is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ayoub has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ayoub has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ayoub has seen patients for Osteopenia, Symptomatic Menopause and Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ayoub on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Ayoub. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ayoub.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ayoub, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ayoub appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

