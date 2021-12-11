Overview

Dr. Wakitha Griffin, MD is a Dermatologist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY.



Dr. Griffin works at Dermatology Boutique LLC in Atlanta, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Tinea Versicolor, Ringworm and Itchy Skin along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

