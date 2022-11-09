Dr. Yousaf has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wajeeha Yousaf, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Wajeeha Yousaf, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Bellaire, TX. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from AGA KHAN UNIVERSITY / AGA KHAN MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital.
Dr. Yousaf works at
Locations
1
Debra F. Latimer Nutrition and Diabetes Associates LLC6300 West Loop S Ste 333, Bellaire, TX 77401 Directions (713) 379-7348
2
Accurate Clinical Research Inc12553 Gulf Fwy, Houston, TX 77034 Directions (713) 379-7347
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I drive from Louisiana over 2.5 hours just to see Dr. Yousaf and her staff. I tried for over a year to get a diagnosis in Louisiana with no luck, and from the second time I saw Dr. Yousaf, not only did she have a diagnosis for me but she has been treating me. Her staff is friendly and so is she, and she is very knowledgeable.
About Dr. Wajeeha Yousaf, MD
- Rheumatology
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1770715765
Education & Certifications
- AGA KHAN UNIVERSITY / AGA KHAN MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Yousaf accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Yousaf has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Yousaf works at
Dr. Yousaf has seen patients for Arthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Yousaf on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Yousaf. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yousaf.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Yousaf, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Yousaf appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.